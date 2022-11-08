FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kyle Miller is headed to Indianapolis.

Miller defeated Republican Davyd Jones with nearly 56 percent of the vote in Tuesday night’s election.

When he launched his campaigned, Miller said he was focused on “making sure families have what they need to thrive.”

Miller ran for a statehouse seat in 2018 and 2020 but narrowly lost to Republican Martin Carbaugh both times.

District 82 was recently redrawn, and now is part of Allen County. The district formerly encompassed Noble County and areas of LaGrange, Elkhart, Whitley, and Allen counties.