FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the nine Republican candidates vying for U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’s seat in the House of Representatives gathered in Fort Wayne to participate in a community forum.

Americans for Prosperity-Indiana and Moms for Liberty-Allen County co-hosted the event, and officials told WANE 15 the forum marked the first time all nine candidates have shared a stage since the race started.

Following the event, the candidates were encouraged to stay and talk with those in attendance.

In addition to the nine Republican candidates looking to replace Jim Banks, three Democrats are also campaigning for the seat, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The primary is May 7, 2024.