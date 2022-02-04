3 longshot US Senate hopefuls file for Indiana primary race

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three longshot U.S. Senate candidates have filed with Indiana election officials to join the May primary ballot, although their names might not ultimately be listed.

Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. appear to have safely met the state requirement of filing signatures of at least 500 registered voters from all nine congressional districts by Friday’s deadline.

Republican Danny Niederberger of Westfield said he wasn’t able to submit all his petitions and would argue his case before the state election commission if challenged.

The campaigns of Democratic hopefuls Haneefah Khaaliq, director of Gary’s Human Relations Commission, and Indianapolis psychologist Valerie McCray didn’t immediately comment on their status.