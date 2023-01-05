(WANE) — With 2022 in the rearview mirror, local candidates have already started filing for candidacy for various elections across the area.

This article will act as a central hub to show who plans to run for office in 2023 and will be continually updated.

Fort Wayne Mayor

Jorge Fernandez (D)

Fort Wayne City Clerk

Lana Keesling (R)

Fort Wayne City Council

Scott Myers (R) – 4th District

Bob Behr (D) – 4th District

Geoff Paddock (D) – 5th District

Luke Fries (R) – At Large

Martin Bender (R) – At Large

Stephanie Crandall – At Large

New Haven Mayor

Steve McMichael (R)

New Haven City Council