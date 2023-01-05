(WANE) — With 2022 in the rearview mirror, local candidates have already started filing for candidacy for various elections across the area.

This article will act as a central hub to show who plans to run for office in 2023 and will be continually updated.

Fort Wayne Mayor

  • Jorge Fernandez (D)

Fort Wayne City Clerk

  • Lana Keesling (R)

Fort Wayne City Council

  • Scott Myers (R) – 4th District
  • Bob Behr (D) – 4th District
  • Geoff Paddock (D) – 5th District
  • Luke Fries (R) – At Large
  • Martin Bender (R) – At Large
  • Stephanie Crandall – At Large

New Haven Mayor

  • Steve McMichael (R)

New Haven City Council

  • Craig Dellinger (R) – 3rd District
  • Robert Byrd (R) – At Large
  • Terry Werling (R) – At Large