(WANE) — With 2022 in the rearview mirror, local candidates have already started filing for candidacy for various elections across the area.
This article will act as a central hub to show who plans to run for office in 2023 and will be continually updated.
Fort Wayne Mayor
- Jorge Fernandez (D)
Fort Wayne City Clerk
- Lana Keesling (R)
Fort Wayne City Council
- Scott Myers (R) – 4th District
- Bob Behr (D) – 4th District
- Geoff Paddock (D) – 5th District
- Luke Fries (R) – At Large
- Martin Bender (R) – At Large
- Stephanie Crandall – At Large
New Haven Mayor
- Steve McMichael (R)
New Haven City Council
- Craig Dellinger (R) – 3rd District
- Robert Byrd (R) – At Large
- Terry Werling (R) – At Large