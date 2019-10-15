Your guide to the central Ohio Democratic presidential primary debate

Biggest Debate Ever

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– With 12 candidates on stage, the Otterbein University debate will be largest televised debate in United States history.

The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:

  1. Joe Biden
    former Vice President
  2. Sen. Cory Booker
    New Jersey
  3. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
    South Bend, Indiana
  4. Julián Castro
    former Obama housing secretary
  5. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
    Hawaii
  6. Sen. Kamala Harris
    California
  7. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
    Minnesota
  8. Beto O’Rourke
    former Texas congressman
  9. Sen. Bernie Sanders
    Vermont
  10. Tom Steyer
    activist, businessman
  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
    Massachusetts
  12. Andrew Yang
    tech entrepreneur

Parking will also be at a premium as several streets near and on campus will be shut down.

Where to watch

The debate airs from 8 to 11 p.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streams on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage.

