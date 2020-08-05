‘Your grain was stolen.’ Farmers impacted by grain mill closures get heated at state meeting

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) — For the past five months farmers in Huntington and Wells Counties have been dealing with the closure of Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain.

On Tuesday, Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency held a meeting to help farmers file claims and ask questions. Around 60 farmers attended the meeting at Dillman Church in Warren. The meeting began peaceful but at times erupted into a screaming match.

Background:

Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain are a grain mill company that supplies a wide range of agriculturally-related products including livestock feed and grain bin storage in both Huntington and Wells County.

In March, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency temporarily suspended the mill’s licenses. According to court documents, owners of the mills had defaulted on two separate loans of more than $8 million to First Farmers Bank & Trust.

Then in April owners voluntarily surrendered their licenses at all locations, effectively closing the mills for the foreseeable future. First Farmers Bank & Trust foreclosed on Salamonie Mills properties and in late July all locations were sold at a public auction for a total of $633,700. Agland Grain properties remain closed, their licenses still inactive at this time and are not for sale or up for auction.

Since the surrender of the mills licenses, the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency has been collecting and reviewing company records to identify farmers who may have been impacting by the closure. In July the state held an informational meeting for producers impacted by the closure of Agland Grain.

The Grain Indemnity Fund will help protect grain farmers impacted by the closure. In the event a licensed grain buyer fails to properly operate their business, 100 percent of stored grain and 80 percent of other grain transactions are covered up to 15 months prior to the failure of the grain buyer. That original failure date for Salamonie Mills and Agland Grian was April 24, 2020. That was the date the mills voluntarily surrendered its licenses. That would have pushed the cut off for grain stored in the mills bins to Jan. 24, 2019. However, during Wednesday it was announced the failure date was changed to March 20, 2020. That would also change the date grain transactions are covered to December 2018.

Meeting

Around 60 farmers attended Tuesday’s meeting. During the meeting producers could file claims with the state to try and get their money from grain they had stored at Salamonie Mills locations.

The most frequently asked question directed at Indiana Grain Buyer Director Harry Wilmoth was regarding the failure date. Indiana statue states that in the event that a licensed grain buyer fails to run their business, 100% of stored grain and 80% of other grain transactions are covered up to 15 months prior to the failure of the grain buyer. However, several farmers came forward during the meeting to say they had grain stored in the bins at Salamonie from as far back as 2014.

“I disagree with that,” one farmer who had several years of grain stored in Salamonie Mills said. “That is telling me that I’m being forced to sell my grain in 19 (or within a year). I disagree with that.”

Another farmer agreed saying, “if the Indiana State Department of Agriculture is advocating for the betterment of agriculture I think what he’s sharing is he should be able to have the right to decide when he wants to sell his grain.”

With several producers having grain transactions prior to the 15 month date many were asking what happens to the grain stored prior to the 15 month cutoff.

During the meeting, Wilmoth told the group that in the event of a grain failure, Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency liquidates the leftover grain and the money is used to cover the failed company’s obligations. That means grain outside the 15 months is used to pay farmers whose grain fell into the failure date time frame.

No physical grain has or will be returned to the farmers who are impacted.

“What am I not hearing? What am I missing that you can work any other way? Sorry ma’am your grain was stolen to give to somebody else,” one farmers asked the director.

According to Wilmoth the statute states that the money is given “pro rata” or distributed in equal portions to those who are owed until everyone is paid or until the money runs out. What amount is left is given to the Grain Indemnity Fund where farmers will receive 80% of what they are owed.

If money is available, those who had grain outside of the 15 months could potentially receive some of their owed money, but there is no guarantee.

Wilmonth went on to say that according to state statutes, if there is a lien on the grain mill company the state “must respect other liens that are perfected through the Secretary of States office on UCC movements.” The agency will have to check those records but any money the agency collects that is from the company will be used to distribute to producers.

With former-owners of Salamonie Mills defaulting on their loans, the lack of money collected from the sale of Salamonie Mills properties leaves the door open for First Farmers Bank & Trust to be first in line to receive payment.

Several farmers asked the state to push back the 15 month time limit and look at the time limit given. However, the agency does not set the time limit. State lawmakers have the power to change it.

This means farmers would have to call Rep. Matt Lehman, Rep. Dan Leonard, State Sen. Andy Zay or State Sen. Travis Holdman who would then have to write a bill to change the law.

However, the failure date could change. When the agency reviews the documents given to the state by producers, the date could change.

Farmers also complained that the owners of the mills sold the wrong grain.

One farmer had grain stored at the mill from the 2018 and 2019 harvest. These farmers are claiming that instead of selling the 2018 grain, the mill sold the 2019 grain. This left farmers out of the 15 month time period.

Other farmers complained about checks that had bounced from Salamonie Mills. Some had deposited checks from the mill that were later removed from their accounts. According to the farmers the state told them the books at the mills showed they were paid.

Questions that remain

During the meeting, farmers asked the state questions pertaining to the mill investigation. Several questions that were directed to the Wilmoth, resulted in the same answer: no answer can be given because of the pending investigation.

After the meeting was over, WANE 15 waited to do a formal interview with Wilmonth to ask him a single question: “Today’s meeting was a little heated and clearly the farmers are passionate. Is there anything you want to say to them?”

An official approached WANE 15 and instructed our reporter to contact the department’s communications director.

WANE 15 has emailed the communication director asking the same question and we’re hoping for a response.

Future of the mills

With harvest just around the corner and the sale of Salamonie Mills properties, many are asking if the mills will and can reopen.

While the new owners WANE 15 spoke to are still in the process of closing and making plans, new owners can reopen the mills according to the state. However, owners must obtain a license from the Indiana Grain Buyers Association and Warehouse Licensing Agency in order to do so.

Representatives from the state will be back at Dillman Church located at 8888 South 1100 West in Warren Wednesday, August 5.

Once the meetings are completed producers have until August 20, to mail in their Proof of Loss Statement and supporting documentation to the agency. After the agency has time to go through the claims they will send farmers a Final Order. That document will then defined what the total loss amount will be.

From the day it’s mailed producers have 18 days to respond. If farmers agree with the total they do not have to respond to the agency. However, if you still disagree with the total in that document, farmers will file another form called a Petition of Review disagreeing with the state.

For farmers who had grain stored past the 15 month cut off date they are encouraged to fill out an application and contact the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency at (317) 232-1360 or email INGrainBuyers@isda.in.gov.