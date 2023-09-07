(WANE) Drug overdose deaths have risen to an all-time high in the United States and the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics estimates that seven out of 10 of those deaths involve opioids.

A powerful tool used to reverse opioid overdoses is now available for sale over the counter. The FDA approved the sale of Narcan back in March and starting this month, it’s now available without a prescription in stores and online.

Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, and it’s been used by medical professionals and law enforcement agencies for years to reverse opioid overdoses. The version available over the counter is a nasal spray which works in minutes and lasts 30-90 minutes.

Walgreens began selling Narcan nationwide in a two-pack for $44.99 at its stores Thursday.

An online check of other major pharmacies shows varying availability:

Target – available for sale online

CVS – available for sale online

Meijer – no mention of availability on company website

Kroger – no mention of availability on company website

Walgreens – available in store and online

Walmart – available in store and online

Consumers should check with individual stores for availability.

Walgreens has produced a video explaining how to properly use Narcan and how to stop an overdose. You can watch it here.