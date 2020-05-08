You can help the Grant County Sheriff’s Department buy new K9s

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A local sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help to purchase new K9 officers.

On Monday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department took to their Facebook page to ask for donations that would allow them to retire two of their current K9 officers and replace them.

K-9 Ziomek is handled by Sgt. Matt Sneed

K-9 Major is handled by Sgt. Bill Barcomb

“Nine to 10 years is about their life expectancy with what they do day in and day out,” Grant County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Sneed said. “Our dogs are starting to get a little bit of age on them.”

The department has four K9 officers. Within the next two years, all four dogs will need to retire from the line of duty.

A new dog will graduate from the academy Friday, replacing one of the K9s. That still leaves three others who will have to retire due to physical disabilities attributed to age, though.

One of the disabilities that happen when dogs get older is their ability to smell, which is needed for the job.

Sgt. Sneed is one of the four K9 handlers on the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. His partner Ziomek turned 9 earlier this year. Ziomek and Major will be the next two K9s to retire.

“K9s make our jobs easier,” Sneed said. “They don’t necessarily solve a crime for us but they are a tool used to investigate, whether it’s drug activity or burglary where they can locate or potentially locate somebody that may have ran from the house. Or if anybody runs from us in our presence, the dogs can be utilized to apprehend those criminals and get them off the street.”

Donations will go toward purchasing the dogs and training, which takes on average 6 weeks. The average cost for a K9 is anywhere from $12,000 to $20,000.

The department’s goal is to raise $50,000, so when it comes time, they can retire the dogs. Currently, the department has raised $12,000.

Donations of any size are encouraged and will be greatly appreciated. Sneed said the best way to donate is to write a check to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fund. You can also donate in person at the sheriff’s department, however, they ask you to call before you go to the station.