FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA holds Trail Buddies ‘Ride in the Park’ picnic.

For 45 minutes, a rider was paired with a trained volunteer to provide a new experience that was both relaxing and rejuvenating.

“It’s a really positive impact for anyone that is involved, I think it’s great to see people out on the trails and everyone who gets to be part of an inclusive community. it’s great for our volunteers and riders just to socialize and give everyone equal opportunity to be outside and be together,” Said Rebekah Coffey, Director of Adaptive Services.

The event was held at Rockhill Park Pavilion just off of Jefferson Boulevard.