YMCA helping swimmers of all ages have ‘confidence in the water’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Whether it’s going to the beach, taking the kids to a water park or going for a dip in the pool, most Americans are getting ready to spend their summer in the water.

But some statistics from the YMCA show that not every child or adult knows how to swim or can swim well enough to save themselves.

Every day in America, two kids die of drowning making it the second leading cause of death in kids ages 5 to 14. That’s why experts say it’s never too late to learn how to swim.

“So for children, we always want to encourage just that confidence in the water,” said Austin Kelly, aquatic director at Jorgensen Family YMCA. “Because when they are more confident that’s when they are going to be the safest. For adults, I always encourage them to at least try swim lessons because it’s a great lifelong skill, and it’s not just for safety. But there are also plenty of physical health benefits that go along with it as well.”

The YMCA of Fort Wayne teaches hundreds of students every day with students ranging in age from six months to adults.

“Swim lessons are very important especially because we are surrounded by water,” Kelly said. “There are lakes in housing additions, the rivers, so having access to water its very important for people to know how to correct themselves if they ever get into a spot they can’t touch or be able to swim to safety.”

If you are interested in signing up for a swim class or have questions you can reach out to your area YMCA or click here.