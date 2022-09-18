FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YLNI Farmers Market will remain outdoors this year through the end of October.

The market’s manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on September 18 to talk about the decision.

Wagner said it there wasn’t much to it, but they did need a bit more time to lock down a winter market location.

Wagner said they’ll announce the winter location soon.

In the meantime, folks can still head to the corner of Berry and Barr Streets in downtown Fort Wayne each Saturday.

The market’s hours are 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.