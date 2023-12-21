FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— As 2023 comes to a close, the director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Steve McDaniel, reflects on what his department has accomplished this year; and looks forward to what’s ahead.

The department invested $3 million into more than 80 projects across the city this year. Below is a list of what was completed:

Botanical Conservatory HVAC control upgrades & chiller replacement

Botanical Conservatory indoor lighting

Bowser Park pavilion renovation

Buckner Park Trail construction

Casselwood Park playground equipment

Community Center roof phase 2 construction

Franke Park drainage improvements

Jennings Recreation Center improvements (boiler, kitchen, fence)

Sheldon Park Drive new playground equipment, sidewalks and benches

Park paving improvements

Park tree plantings

“It’s about making sure that we are good stewards of our tax dollars,” McDaniel said. “Making sure that we’re listening to our neighborhoods and our citizens, and trying to react and make sure we’re eliminating any safety issues. I think our team did a great job.”

McDaniel said he’s excited to see what the department does in 2024 as they plan on investing another $3 million. Those plans are:

10 neighborhood playground replacements

Botanical Conservatory linkway interior construction

Community Center HVAC control system

Foster Park Golf Course restoration plan

Headwaters Park fountain restoration

Headwaters Park /Old Fort bridge repairs

Mechanic Street Bridge engineering and construction

Neighborhood street trees

Salomon Farm Building door repairs/painting, siding repairs

Spy Run Rivergreenway Trail paving renovation

Tillman Park Restroom building repairs

Playgrounds curbing, drainage and safety surfacing

“These projects are driven by the neighborhoods,” McDaniel said. “They reached out to us and said ‘Hey, we want to see new things in our areas.'”