FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— As 2023 comes to a close, the director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Steve McDaniel, reflects on what his department has accomplished this year; and looks forward to what’s ahead.
The department invested $3 million into more than 80 projects across the city this year. Below is a list of what was completed:
- Botanical Conservatory HVAC control upgrades & chiller replacement
- Botanical Conservatory indoor lighting
- Bowser Park pavilion renovation
- Buckner Park Trail construction
- Casselwood Park playground equipment
- Community Center roof phase 2 construction
- Franke Park drainage improvements
- Jennings Recreation Center improvements (boiler, kitchen, fence)
- Sheldon Park Drive new playground equipment, sidewalks and benches
- Park paving improvements
- Park tree plantings
“It’s about making sure that we are good stewards of our tax dollars,” McDaniel said. “Making sure that we’re listening to our neighborhoods and our citizens, and trying to react and make sure we’re eliminating any safety issues. I think our team did a great job.”
McDaniel said he’s excited to see what the department does in 2024 as they plan on investing another $3 million. Those plans are:
- 10 neighborhood playground replacements
- Botanical Conservatory linkway interior construction
- Community Center HVAC control system
- Foster Park Golf Course restoration plan
- Headwaters Park fountain restoration
- Headwaters Park /Old Fort bridge repairs
- Mechanic Street Bridge engineering and construction
- Neighborhood street trees
- Salomon Farm Building door repairs/painting, siding repairs
- Spy Run Rivergreenway Trail paving renovation
- Tillman Park Restroom building repairs
- Playgrounds curbing, drainage and safety surfacing
“These projects are driven by the neighborhoods,” McDaniel said. “They reached out to us and said ‘Hey, we want to see new things in our areas.'”