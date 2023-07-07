FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — First, the two men tried challenging him to a fight as he walked toward his vehicle with his son in tow.

He resisted each and every challenge to engage in a fistfight. When he heard one of the men say, “give me my gun,” he rushed his son into the car and tried to speed off, crashing into another car in the process.

That’s when shots rang out.

However, bullets intended for the father instead hit his son.

Quayawn Eldridge

Now, that boy, whose age has not been released, is suffering from gunshot wounds that left him in life-threatening condition while two men are sitting in Allen County Jail on attempted murder charges.

On Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 22-year-old Tyron Hill Jr. and 24-year-old Quayawn Eldridge, who also face charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, a Level 3 and Level 6 felony respectively.

According to court documents, the victim’s father told police that he went to a block party to pick up his son from his mother.

When he attempted to leave, Hill approached the father and wanted to discuss some family issues, but the father “didn’t want to talk about it’ and continued toward his vehicle with his son, according to court documents.

The father said another man, later identified as Eldridge, approached the father, and both suspects tried to start a fight, according to court documents.

Tyron Hill, Jr.

While putting his son inside the vehicle, the father reportedly heard Hill ask for his gun, and as the father started to drive away, he told police his a “bunch of shots” struck his vehicle from “every angle,” according to court documents.

The father and his girlfriend, who was also inside the vehicle during the shooting, noticed the victim bleeding from his back, and the girlfriend provided aid to the boy until medical personnel arrived.

The father could not identify Eldridge to police, but according to court documents, the victim’s mother told police that she heard people saying Hill and Eldridge were the ones who shot her son, and she heard the victim’s father say, “y’all shot my son.”

Another witness in the area told police that Eldridge “took it upon himself to follow her brother down the alley,” according to court documents.

During an interview with police, Hill said he followed the victim’s father and did try to talk with him before the father brushed him off.

While the father started driving away, Hill told police he heard gunshots, but the court documents did not specify who fired the shots.

Both Hill and Eldridge have hearings in court set for July 12.