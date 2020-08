FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wounded Warrior Dan Nevins explains his story of how he was injured while defending his country, and how yoga helped him get through his dark times.

Nevins is a veteran who was wounded back in 2004 and now teaches yoga across the nation. He is also a motivational speaker, who was featured on CBS News, Good Morning American and taught sessions at the White House.

Watch the videos to learn more.