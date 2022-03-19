ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) The Worm Moon, the last full moon of winter, peaked over the United States early Friday, as the Northern Hemisphere prepared to usher in spring.

An Associated Press photographer watched the moon rise near an illuminated Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway bridge in St. Petersburg, Fla.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Worm Moon was once believed to refer “to the earthworms that appear as the soil warms in spring.”

Now, the almanac says it likely refers to beetle larvae “which begin to emerge from the thawing bark of trees and other winter hideouts.”

The Worm Moon will appear full until Saturday morning.

This year, the spring equinox occurs at 11:33 a.m. EDT on Sunday, March 20.