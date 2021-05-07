World War II veteran gets car parade for 100th birthday

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s not everyday you turn 100-years-old. That’s why a whole town shut down to help celebrate one veteran’s birthday.

“I think this is a big moment in his life and as you can tell a big moment in the community’s life,” son Cliff Hull said. “As you can see we have a pretty big turn out so we are fortunate.”

Surrounded by his wife of 75 years, Clarence Hull celebrated his 100th birthday on his front porch, watching as family, friends and the community drove by with signs, balloons, cheers, and wave.

“I remember when I thought people 40 years old were ancient,” Clarence Hull said. “Now it’d be nice to be 40.”

Hull is the oldest veteran in DeKalb County, having served as a soldier in World War 2. His years of service lead him to his wife, Getteree who was ‘Rosie the Riveter.’ As Cliff tells it she was building the B29 bombers, when she met Clarence who was in the 82 Airborne. Clarence reenlisted in the military so he could ‘propose to his love.’

More than seven decades later the pair says they are happier than ever.

“I’ve had a great birthday,” Clarence Hull said. “I appreciate everybody’s friendship.”

Sheriff David Cserep gives blanket to Clarence Hull for his birthday.

The more than 50 cars gathered down the road and lined up. Led by DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep, the group drove down the main highway in town and then stopped to give Clarence his present.

The gift was a DeKalb County Sheriff’s blanket and a salute.

“He is the gem of the county and we want to make sure we treat him as such,” Sheriff David Cserep said. “This is the least we could do for a veteran.”

“I was surprised they done it so I saluted them back cause they were military men really police are just the same as solider,” Clarence Hull said.

When asked what the secret to life and a long happy marriage Clarence’s said it was reading the Bible and loving others.