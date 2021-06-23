World-record ‘beast’ of a paddlefish caught at Oklahoma lake

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A world-record paddlefish was caught in Oklahoma on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Grant Rader, of Wichita, Kansas, “snagged” the 164-pound fish at Keystone Lake near Tulsa.

“The beast weighed 164 pounds!” the ODWC said in the post, adding congratulations for Rader on “his great catch.”

ODWC said Rader got help with his record-setting catch from Jeremiah Mefford, with Reel Good Time Guide Service. Former world- and state-record holder Corey Watters, of Ochelata, Oklahoma, also stopped by the lake to congratulate Rader on the feat.

The previous record, set by Watters, was 151.9 pounds.

According to ODWC, paddlefish are one of the most unique fish in the state, living up to 50 years. The prehistoric fish range from Montana to Louisiana, but are found mainly in the Grand Neosho and Arkansas river systems.