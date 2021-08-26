World Baseball Academy hosts ‘Badges for Baseball’ to connect police officers with local youth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local police officers took to the diamond with youngsters from the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne on Wednesday evening as part of the recently launched “Badges for Baseball Program” hosted by the World Baseball Academy at the ASH Centre.

The program is aimed at building positive connections between urban youth and police officers through the game of baseball.

The WBA partnered with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to develop the program in the Summit City.

In addition to playing ball with the kids, local law enforcement hosted a drone demo and a K9 station.