FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A contractor working at the now closed St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne somehow suffered severe burns Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Firefighters were called to the old hospital site, located at the corner of Main Street and Broadway, just before 9:45 a.m. While first responders were in route, they were told a man had been badly burned and was in “life-threatening condition,” said Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor.

By the time first responders arrived, though, the man had already been taken to the emergency department at the new Lutheran Downtown hospital, which opened right next door to St. Joseph’s this past November.

Lutheran Health, which owns Lutheran Downtown, also ran St. Joseph’s while it was open.

“Because the hospital respects the patient’s right to privacy, we are unable to provide additional information,” said Megan Hubartt, director of communications for Lutheran Health Network. “Our team is working with the Fort Wayne Fire Department as they investigate the situation.”

What the contractor was exactly doing at the time he suffered his injuries is not know or was not released, though he was likely working as part of the old hospital’s demolition process.

Demolition of the hospital could take up to 18 months, officials have said in the past.

The Allen County Building Department secured the site afterwards and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident, O’Connor said.