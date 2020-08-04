Work begins on WANE 15 transmission tower, result will be improved signal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Work has begun on an ambitious project that will result in an improved signal for WANE 15 viewers that receive the station’s programming over the air.

The project involves the installation of a new antenna which will be placed on top of the 775 foot tall transmission tower. The current antenna sits on the side of the transmission tower and once the new antenna is installed, it will result in a better signal for many viewers, particularly those who live in surrounding counties.

This process will require power to be lowered or even shut off at times so crews can safely do their work. These shut off interruptions will be kept as short as possible at times when the fewest number of viewers are affected. The outages will not affect those who get WANE’s signal via cable, satellite or online service such as Hulu Live or YouTube TV.

The project should take about a month to complete.