FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Woodson will be in the Summit City on May 17 as the Indiana University men’s basketball coach will be the guest speaker at the 49th annual Gourmet Dinner hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

Woodson just finished his first season as the head coach at his alma mater, taking I.U. to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The Hoosiers finished 21-14 overall.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the BBBS of NEI website or by calling 888-456-1600.