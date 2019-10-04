Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting

Fort Wayne police wait in a staging area near Sherman and High while they wait for a warrant to enter a home where they believe a shooting happened on Friday, October 4, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is trying to figure out what led to a woman being shot late Thursday night.

Officers were initially called to 1229 Wefel Street, near Sherman Boulevard and High Street, sometime around 11:38 p.m. to check out a reported disturbance.

When police got there, nobody appeared to be at the home.

A while later, a local hospital called FWPD and told them a female battery victim had walked in. After some initial medical tests, doctors determined the woman had actually been shot and was in life-threatening condition.

Officers and detectives then returned to the home on Wefel Street to try and learn more. Police are now have the warrant and are in the process of entering the home.

Because they’re not sure if anyone is inside the home, on-duty Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team members brought in an armored vehicle and are prepared to go in now that the warrant has been approved by a judge.

Police did not have any suspect information or know exactly what led to the incident in the first place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.