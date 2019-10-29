Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A Greenville, South Carolina man had his penis severed as he reportedly sexually assaulted someone, according to an incident report from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Aug. 8 in Greenville. The suspect, Dennis Slaton, is out on bond. His attorney told him not to talk about the case, but he told 7News his injuries put him in intensive care for more than a month.

Slaton is a registered sex offender, with convictions for sodomy, attempted rape, and voyeurism. He’s now accused of sexual assault and kidnapping. He told 7News the woman making the accusations bit off his penis.

“He’s done been caught that many times, he don’t need it,” said Jeron Lynch, who lives down the street from Slaton.

Slaton denied the accusations against him.

According to the incident report, the alleged victim said she agreed to meet Slaton and got in his truck at a Spinx on South Pleasantburg Drive. Then, she said, he put a knife to her throat, shouting that she owed him $300. He drove her to his house, where she said he sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

“Very concerned…especially when he’s only four houses down,” Lynch said.

The alleged victim said she bit him, got hold of his knife, and stabbed him. After a struggle, the report says, she ran from the home, begging neighbors for help.

“If she would’ve came to my door, I would have opened it,” said neighbor Donna Lynch.

Naked and covered in blood, she made it to a Waffle House about half a mile away.

Slaton’s neighbor told 7News she’s seen law enforcement respond to his home at least eight times over the past four years. According to the incident report, Slaton is “known to be violent toward deputies,” and is also known to keep guns in his house.

“It’s usually like five or ten people, and they always have their guns drawn,” said neighbor Natasha Manuel. “If there’s been people over here with guns drawn they way they have, why has he not still in jail right now?”

Records show Slaton is charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual assault. He posted a $75,000 bond, according to records.