GREENWOOD, Ind. — A police-involved shooting at the Greenwood Police Department ended with one woman dead.

The incident began shortly around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when police were called to the intersection of Madison Avenue and County Line Road in reference to a suspected intoxicated driver.

The driver, an adult woman, then drove to the Greenwood Police Department just two miles away on Surina Way as officers chased her.

We’re told officers blocked all exits to the department’s parking lot while the woman drove recklessly and hit several police cars as she was trying to escape.

Police then surrounded her vehicle and deployed their firearms. Police are believed to have fired multiple rounds. The woman was pronounced deceased inside the vehicle.

Her identity has not been released yet, but we know she was inside of a white Saturn.

This story is developing and will be updated.