Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 224 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A rural Decatur woman died Thursday after being involved in a head-on crash on U.S. 224.

According to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place about a half mile east of CR 400 East just after 4:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined Lucinda Wyss was driving east and Cody Springer of Van Wert, Ohio, was driving west when their vehicles collided head-on. Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be extricated by emergency crews.

Both Wyss and Springer were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Wyss was pronounced dead after being admitted.

It has yet to be determined what caused the vehicles to collide. The Decatur Police Department, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana State Police, the Decatur Fire Department, the Monroe Fire Department and Adams County Emergency Services also assisted.