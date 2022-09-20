DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Garrett woman, who police say was driving under the influence of alcohol, was hospitalized Monday for back pain after she crashed her car in rural Dekalb County.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Faulker, 41, was driving a car east on CR 36 when she ran off the side of the road and into a ditch. She managed to get the car back onto the road, but spun into the westbound lane, hit the shoulder, and rolled onto the passenger side, police said.

Faulker refused EMS treatment at the scene. According to the police report, alcohol was determined to be a factor in the crash. Faulker was then taken to the hospital for back pain related to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.