FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The woman who crashed through a fence surrounding Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne Monday has died.

Abby Marie Reish was driving on Lindenwood Avenue just before 4 p.m. when for unknown reasons she drove off the east side of the road. Her vehicle went through the fence and burst into flames on cemetery property. Emergency crews removed Reish from the vehicle and she was taken to a hospital.

Thursday morning the Allen County Coroner’s Office notified the media that Reish had died. The cause of death was ruled to be blunt force injuries and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.