Woman arrested for OWI after rolling golf cart on county road in LaGrange County

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An Ohio woman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment after she crashed a golf cart with passengers on a county road in Wolcottville Saturday according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash took place at around 3:30 a.m. on CR 600 S and when deputies arrived they found several people who had been riding in a golf cart suffering from minor injuries.

It was determined that the driver, Shannon Heinemann took a left turn at a high rate of speed, causing the golf cart to roll on its side. The passengers jumped from the cart as it crashed.

Heinemann was arrested and taken to the LaGrange County Jail.