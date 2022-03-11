FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She claimed her ex-boyfriend forced his way into an apartment with a gun.

She claimed he pulled her out in the hallway by her hair and shirt out into the parking lot and threatened her.

The only witnesses, though, were two men and a surveillance camera in the parking lot outside. And those witnesses pointed to the same thing: that a Fort Wayne woman stabbed her ex with a knife during a fight over their kids.

Jasmine N. Lee, 26, is accused of chasing her ex-boyfriend down while he tried to drive away and stabbing him in the arm with what might have been a pocket knife.

Allen County prosecutors charged Lee on Thursday with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a previous conviction, domestic battery in violation of a no contact order and invasion of privacy.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the Villages of Hanna apartment complex at 2201 Reed Street on the southeast side this past Sunday in reference to a burglary in progress.

A man had called and told emergency dispatchers someone had busted into his apartment with a gun, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

There, officers talked to Lee, who told her story about her ex-boyfriend dragging her into the parking lot with a gun. She said he did so after dropping of their children, and that he was supposed to have someone else drop off their children.

Two men in the parking lot, though, told officers they watched as Lee and her ex-boyfriend argued in the parking lot, and that Lee was angry her ex brought the children back to her, according to court documents.

The men – one of whom worked as a maintenance employee at the complex – then told police they watched as Lee ran toward the man and stab him, according to court documents. She then ran inside the apartment complex, and the ex-boyfriend left.

Officers reviewed video of the incident, according to court documents. The video showed Lee arguing with a man in the parking lot. Her children were in the background with someone else watching over them at the time, according to court documents.

The man got into his car to drive away, but Lee chased him down as he was backing up. In the video, Lee appears to have something that flashes in her hand as she makes stabbing motions with her arm several times, according to court documents.

Lee ran back inside the apartment complex. Her ex-boyfriend got out of his car, lingered for a few minutes, and then drove away, according to court documents.

Later, police interviewed Lee’s ex-boyfriend. He had a bloody wound on his arm from a cut that was roughly an inch long. He told police he thought Lee stabbed him with a pocket knife.

Nobody ever saw the ex-boyfriend with a gun.

When interviewed by officers, Lee said she did not know if she stabbed her ex-boyfriend, making claims that she blacked out and maybe wanted to slash his tires, but couldn’t remember having a knife, according to court documents.

Lee has been convicted of battering the same ex-boyfriend in the past, according to court records.