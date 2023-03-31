HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two women were arrested after police say the driver of a stolen SUV led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through multiple counties.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, an Indiana State Police trooper reportedly tried to pull over a 2020 Chevy SUV for speeding 90 mph near CR 725 N. According to police, the driver led officers on a chase into Knox County before making their way into Gibson County.

Officers allege the driver, later identified as Alexis D. Fairchild, sped over 100 mph while being pursued. After losing sight of the SUV, police say they found it parked down a long driveway that led to a wooded area and a field.

The passenger inside the vehicle, Jadie Jordan, was detained by police. Officers believe the driver ran away before they arrived.

Police say a K9 officer and thermal imaging drone were unable to find the driver. After not being able to locate her, police ended their search. Officers found marijuana inside the car, according to Indiana State Police. Further investigation revealed that the SUV was reported stolen out of Centralia, Illinois.

Around 7 am. Thursday morning, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call about a woman walking in the area where the suspect vehicle was found. The woman, Alexis Fairchild, was chased by officers on foot and apprehended shortly after. Both women were booked into the Gibson County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

Alexis D. Fairchild, 20, Salem, IL

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Level 6 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Jadie N. Jordan, 36, Mt. Vernon, IL