Exposing your skin to cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, but how long does it take to set in? (Getty)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dangerously cold temperatures will hit the region this weekend following a snow storm that’s expected to impact the area on Thursday and Friday.

Lutheran Hospital’s Burn Center Director, Dr. Edwin Garcia, spoke to WANE 15 Friday about the stages of frostbite, and how to best protect yourself and your kids from it.

The stages are as follows:

Frostnip: this is when redness and mild pain begins. Dr. Garcia advises that this is the time when you need to get inside and warm those body parts.

First Degree: This is when swelling will occur and pain will intensify.

Second Degree: You’ll start to see clear blisters appearing in the affected area.

Third Degree: More blisters will appear, they’ll be reddened and appear bloody. Dr. Garcia says this is a much deeper injury.

Fourth Degree: Necrosis will start to take place in the digits. That’s when the blood flow to the tissue stops and gives it a mummified look as the tissues start to die.

Of course, Dr. Garcia encourages anyone who doesn’t need to go outside to stay indoors and enjoy the warmth.

If you do need to go out, the best thing to do is cover up your body as much as possible with the appropriate type of clothing.

This includes beanies or earmuffs, and waterproof gloves and boots.

The colder it gets, the shorter amount of time it takes for frostbite to set in. It’s one thing parents definitely want to pay attention to if kids are outside playing in the snow.

“Make sure their clothing is waterproof because a lot of times you go out with a glove, it’s a cotton glove, and they feel fine. They’re excited. They’re playing, and then the next thing you know they’re crying because their hand is hurting because they’re wet and basically frozen,” Dr. Garcia said. “So, you just want to keep an eye on your kids to make sure they’re bundled up in the right way and waterproof to prevent further frostbite.”

When it comes to warming body parts, Dr. Garcia says warm water will help. If frostbite has set it, it will be more painful to warm up as blood works it’s way back into the impacted area.

He said one thing you don’t want to do is do a warmup, and go back out and sustain frostbite again.

“You are actually intensifying the affects of the frostbite, and then it becomes much more difficult for a health professional like myself to treat it because there’s options when you re-warm it once, and there’s less options if you re-warm it a few times because you keep going outside.”