FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One is banking on a larger patio, the return of the big tent and the easing of COVID restrictions for it to be what it once was again.

The other is hours away from the first tapping of the green beer keg and the return of a storied parade that will kick off three days of festivities.

For Tony Henry and Frank Casagrande – owners of Deer Park Irish Pub and O’Sullivan’s Italian-Irish Pub, respectively – this year’s St. Patrick’s Day could not come soon enough.

“We’re opening back up this year, and we think our fans are to come back and toast us,” Henry said.

Both bars, known for St. Patrick’s festivities, were open last year. But with COVID-19 restrictions, the atmosphere was tame, to say the least.

O’Sullivan’s, famous for the rowdiness and large crowds on St. Patrick’s Day for the past 43 years, had the bar stools removed last year and required people to wear masks while not seated. There was no tent, and the number of people allowed in the bar at a time was extremely restricted.

“I know a lot of people were disappointed by the restrictions last year,” Casagrande said. “But we’re hoping to have the best party in 43 years.”

Casagrande and his fellow owners added an expanded patio to the back of the bar in hopes of bringing more people in while allowing them to be outside with COVID still lingering. There will be the return of a tent, the bar stools are back and masks are optional.

Last year, there was no “People’s Parade” – which is thought to be the shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the country if not the world – at Deer Park. There was no keg toss, no bands and no tent. It was almost as if it was another day.

“We were open,” Henry said. “We had large groups of people coming in wanting to celebrate, so we did serve our beer.”

All of the festivities are returning for the bar’s 24th year, only Henry is stretching from Wednesday to Friday.

The People’s Parade begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday, the tent will open at 10 a.m. and the famed keg toss will be held at 4 p.m. Irish-themed live music will be happening throughout those days as well as Friday night.

The tent will also be open air, since COVID is still “lurking” and Henry wants to keep people as safe as possible. But, he added, the weather looks like its going to cooperate with giving people a great time outside.

“You never know when you get into March,” Henry said. “It looks like St. Patrick is smiling on us. He’s cried on us before, he’s snowed on us before, but this year it looks like we got a home run.”