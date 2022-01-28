Winterval is back to get you in the winter spirit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Winterval is back for it’s 11th year this weekend.

If you’re a fan of ice skating or ice carving, this weekend will be the perfect time for you to enjoy those activities.

Events will be happening all weekend, including hiking, biking, events at Science Central, and at The Community Center.

The Community Center will be hosting some events this weekend. Downtown will be a popular place as well. There you will be able to ice skate, see a dog sled at Promenade park, and make crafts fir children at the Allen County Library.

A fan favorite is also making its return. The live ice sculpting will be happening from 10 am until 2 pm at 4 different locations. You can also see pre sculpted ice carvings at 7 different locations, including the community center, Promenade Park, and Headwaters Park.

Winterval is tomorrow with events starting at 9 am. For more information you can visit their website.