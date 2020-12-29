Winter Weather Advisory: Hazardous travel likely Wednesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A combination of snow and freezing rain with an incoming weather system will bring hazardous travel conditions for Wednesday morning.

The system will initially bring a burst of snow Tuesday evening that will result in accumulations up to an inch. After the round of snow, there will be a lull in precipitation until just before daybreak Wednesday. This is when freezing rain and ice chances will increase.

Freezing Rain chances increase starting at 5 am Wednesday

Temperatures near the surface will be near freezing allowing, the rain that is falling to freeze on contact with the ground creating slick road conditions. The best chances for this to occur will be through our northern counties.

Best chances for ice accumulation will be for our northern communities

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for those most likely to be impacted until 9 a.m. Wednesday. It is then that the precipitation changes over to all rain for the remainder of the day.

It doesn’t take much ice to create dangerous travel conditions. Even those that are not in the advisory such as Whitley and Allen counties should take it slow if you are out in the morning hours with a light glaze possible.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team will continue to monitor conditions throughout the event and update this page as necessary.