FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Next weekend a Fort Wayne neighborhood is hosting a party and you’re invited. Austin Gerali stopped in at WANE 15 Saturday morning to share more about the Williams Woodsland Park Porch Fest.

The Williams Woodland Park Porch Fest is on Saturday, June 3. The entrance gates will be at the corner of Suttenfield and Wesbster Streets and also Woodland and Hoagland Avenues. It costs $10 for adults, kids are $5, and those 5 and under are free. It’s happening from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. More information can be found here.