FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Stepping outside on Monday, you can feel the difference from the past week. The rain is gone and the heat is on.

Now that we’ve surpassed Mother’s Day, it’s that time of the year when it’s time to start planting in your garden again.

The question is: with the cost of everything seemingly having gone up, will the cost of gardening do the same?

According to Mike Bowmar, who works at Stuckey’s Greenhouses Inc. on Tyler Avenue, you should be prepared for that to be the case.

“You know, I think it’s hitting everybody… It’s effecting us, but as you can tell, people still love flowers. It brings a lot of joy to everybody. So, I don’t think it’s going to impact us that much,” Bowmar said. “There are some increases in prices over previous year, but again, you’re going to see that everywhere.”

Bowmar pointing to people loving flowers showed at Stuckey’s Monday morning.

A consistent line of people at the registers paying to take home their flowers was a constant.

Will you see increased prices everywhere and by how much? Those are two questions that are hard to answer.

What we know for sure is that people will be planting this week. With that, Bowmar reminded us that you have to watch the forecast.

On May 9, 2020, just two years ago, the temperature dropped to 23 degrees in Fort Wayne.

Any time there will be frost or a hard freeze, Bowmar suggests covering plants with a sheet, not plastic. He added that you’ll want to cover tropicals any time the temperature is going to drop below 50 degrees.