ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — Crews continue fighting a wildfire in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp.

Officials said the fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about 2,300 acres in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Kerry Heckman says one firefighter suffered a minor injury. Those evacuated were from the Black River Ranch near the town of Onaway.

Heckman said no residential areas were immediately threatened. The area was under red flag warnings for wildfire danger earlier in the week because of dry vegetation and high winds, but winds have calmed.