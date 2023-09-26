FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Animals babies are always fun and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo‘s kangaroo exhibit is full of joeys. Five to be exact.

Of the six female Eastern grey kangaroos, five of them have joeys. 18-year-old Flute is the only one who is not a new mom.

“Flute is her own woman. She typically just goes on her own. She’s just fun Aunt Flute,” Jim Pifko, an Animal Care Specialist at the zoo, said.

The zoo’s male kangaroo, Norman, is dad to all five joeys. Only two are old enough to poke their heads out of their mom’s pouch right now. The other three kangaroos just have smaller baby bumps.

Kangaroo moms are Super moms.

“Kangaroos also have this very cool phenomenon called embryonic diapause which means when they have a joey in the pouch, they can remain pregnant and kind of press pause on that pregnancy until that joey’s fully out of the pouch and weaned,” Pifko explained. “So we could have five more [joeys] on the way and not know it yet.”

Kangaroos are actually only pregnant for around 35 days.

“Kangaroos then will give birth to a little jelly bean-sized joey and that jelly bean will actually travel all the way up to the pouch. For a human, that would be equivalent to climbing on top of a house. So imagine the first day you’re born and you have to do a two-story climb. That’s pretty incredible,” Pifko said.

Kangaroo Nadia and her joey at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The joeys grow in mom’s pouch for nine to ten months before they’ll start to come out. But, they don’t fully leave mom’s pouch until they’re 16 to 18 months old. As they grow, you’ll spot heads or feet poking out of the pouch.

“If you think of them diving back into the pouch, that’s typically the legs that you’re going to see until they kind of reorient themselves in there and the malleability of the pouch is really kind of on display there because you got a whole joey that’s turning around,” Pifko said.

The Fort Wayne zoo is part of a species survival plan and the head of the program for all AZA accredited zoos in the U.S. and 20 countries is in Fort Wayne.

“We actually have the studbook keeper for this SSP nationwide at the zoo. Her name is Shelley Scherer. She’s a big deal and we’re lucky to have her,” Pifko said. “We are kind of the hub for Eastern grey kangaroos as a species. So a majority of the individuals of this species in America typically either come from here or are related to here in some fashion.”

It’s not clear where the joeys will go when they grow up, but the likely won’t stay in Fort Wayne.

“They’ll kind of look at genetics and see where these guys and their babies would be most valuable. So if there’s a couple of zoos here or there that need additional males or they need more females, the geneticists can kind of look and be like, this is a really good match in terms of introducing the most diverse genetics to the population as a country as a whole,” Pifko explained.

But, for at least the next year, zoo-goers can watch the joeys grow up in Fort Wayne.

