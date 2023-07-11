FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has two American Alligators: Ron and Penelope.

American Alligators can get up to 18 feet long. Ron, the zoo’s 34-year-old male, is nine feet long.

Wild on WANE met Ron on a feeding day. They only eat a few days a week. They get specialized crocodilian biscuits that are made specifically for alligators. Animal Care Specialist Mitch Overmyer says they’re essentially a vitamin for the gators. They will also eat frozen rats and unflavored, plain Jell-O.

“Crocodilians or alligators can get overweight in captivity. So, it’s just used as a filler,” Overmyer explained.

When alligators eat, they launch to the side. They have tiny sensors on the side of their face that tell them where food is.

“They detect pressure or water changes or electrical signals from fish and things like that,” Overmyer said. “So, when you throw the biscuit to the side of his head, he can detect that super quickly. Anytime you’re in front of an alligator is pretty much the safest spot.”

Ron is also trained to open up his mouth and do an eyewash behavior for his health.

The gators will also get melons and other fruit as an enrichment to encourage them to smash and eat them. When Penelope, the female alligator, was given a watermelon a few years ago, she decided to take it for a swim. A video, with the funny caption of “Nothing to see here… move along,” went viral.

Watch that video above as Overmyer explains the enrichment program.

Alligators have the strongest bite force of any animal in the animal kingdom, Overmyer said. They’ll often lose teeth when feeding, and new teeth are waiting to replace them.

“They replace their teeth throughout their lifetime. That’s why their teeth are always pearly white, because they’re constantly replacing those teeth,” he said.

Alligators can make several different sounds and the alligator bellow is one of several animal noises used to create the T-Rex call in the Jurassic Park movies.

“They do lots of bellows, grunts, growls and chirps to communicate. Especially males in particular, when Ron does his bellow he actually emits a frequency we can’t here and shoots jets of water off his back because its supersonic. The spikes on them kind of help with that as well. They’re called scoots. It also helps with their protection. Underneath each one is a giant bone plate, so these guys are heavily, heavily armored,” Overmyer explained.

Alligators are smart and can see color better than humans. While they often look like they’re just being chill and lazy, they can be really fast too.

“There’s always that common myth of you run in a zigzag pattern to get away from an alligator. That is false. Run in a straight line. These guys can move pretty fast when they’re really, really motivated. They are an Apex predator for a reason. They are an ambush predator. So you may think they’re slow, but they have a lot of power behind them,” Overmyer said.

They’re also affectionate. You might notice the outside “finger” doesn’t have a nail on it. That’s to help the females dig nests for their eggs and they’ll often touch other alligators with the nail-less digit.

Wild on WANE airs on WANE 15 every Tuesday at 5 p.m. and on First News Saturday from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.