(NewsNation) — Kirsten Bridegan’s life was turned upside down when her husband was killed in what she, and police, believe was a targeted attack.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was a father of four — two younger girls with Kirsten and a set of twins from a previous marriage — and worked as an executive at Microsoft.

On Feb. 16, Jared dropped off his elder kids at their mother’s Jacksonville Beach home, police said. He was driving home with his 2-year-old daughter in the back seat when detectives say he potentially spotted a tire on the road and pulled over.

Jared Bridegan was shot and killed as he exited his car, police said. His daughter, still in the back seat, witnessed the murder.

It has been more than two months, and there are still no arrests in the case.

In newly released security video from days after Jared’s murder, a suspicious person was spotted outside his home in the bottom of the screen.

“I was putting my daughter to bed, and I got a notification on my watch that said ‘person in the driveway’. So after I finished tucking her in, I went and grabbed my phone and clicked on the notification, and it showed me this clip,” Kirsten said.

Unfortunately, the quality of the video is blurry, so police haven’t been able to identify the person.

Police, however, are looking for a dark blue truck seen near or around the time that Jared was killed.

Kirsten says there have been a lot of tips called in about trucks fitting the description of the vehicle, but that the actual one has not been found yet.

The killing was “too specific” to be random, she said.

“You know, that was his normal route every time he was coming home from dropping off the kids at their mom’s house. And it’s the only spot on that route that does not have cameras directly pointed there. So it’s too specific to be a coincidence.”

A $30,000 reward has been offered in exchange for information that leads to the shooter.