A local hangout for generations re-opens Wednesday evening as ACME by Full Circle will welcome hungry and thirsty customers for the first time since shutting down last year.

The landmark bar and restaurant opens with new ownership headed by Tim Longardner. Longardner has years of barbecue experience, and his food truck can be seen all over town.

ACME has long been known for it’s famous pork tenderloin, pizza and burgers. Those favorites will be back on the menu, but the stars of the show will be smoked barbecue featuring ribs, brisket and wings with equally delicious sides to go along with it.

ACME will initially open with dinner hours of 4-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. They will eventually open for lunch.

WANE15 talked with Longardner, who is preaching patience as he and his staff get up to speed with the new venture. He gave us a little tour before opening night.