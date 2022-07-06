A strong thunderstorm, possibly a ‘supercell’ thunderstorm moved through northern Allen County, Indiana between 8:30 pm and 8:55 pm on Tuesday (July 6, 2022). Several areas reported 70 mph winds and trees and powerlines down. Several thousand homes lost power, trees were uprooted, and fell on roads and houses with many branches downing power lines.
Heavy rain has also fallen with some areas reporting over 8 inches causing flash flooding around northern Allen county.
Flash flooding and wind damage were also reported around the Angola area.
Here’s a listing of some of the reported damage we know about.
- Trees with branches of 1-3 inches in diameter snapped along US 30 in Koscuisko County near Crazy Joes Fireworks
- Powerlines were downed in water along US 24 between County Road 1100 North and State Road 114
- Multiple trees down some were eight to ten inches in diameter just south of Smith Field in Fort Wayne.
- Trees uprooted or snapped and a roof was blown off near Huntertown
- A large tree uprooted onto two cars on Wayne street in between Union Street and Rockhill Street in Fort Wayne
- A large tree fell down across Monroeville Road East of US 27
- Two-foot diameter tree was unrooted and was blocking Sagamore Court in New Haven.