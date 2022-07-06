A strong thunderstorm, possibly a ‘supercell’ thunderstorm moved through northern Allen County, Indiana between 8:30 pm and 8:55 pm on Tuesday (July 6, 2022). Several areas reported 70 mph winds and trees and powerlines down. Several thousand homes lost power, trees were uprooted, and fell on roads and houses with many branches downing power lines.

Heavy rain has also fallen with some areas reporting over 8 inches causing flash flooding around northern Allen county.

Flash flooding and wind damage were also reported around the Angola area.

Here’s a listing of some of the reported damage we know about.