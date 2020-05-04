When This is Over poem is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local radio group is airing a pandemic poem they say speaks to the heart of the Summit City. It originated in North Carolina but was localized in Fort Wayne by Adams Radio Group. It’s titled When This is Over. WANE 15’s Terra Brantley listened as B96.9 radio personality B.J. Steele recited it for this week’s Positively Fort Wayne.

When This is Over

When this is all over, we’ll see each other again. We’ll hug our family members we haven’t seen in person in weeks. We’ll share drinks with friends at The Deck and sit down to a great meal in some quarantined stores in one of our favorite restaurants. We’ll walk arms entwined through Promenade Park, see concerts at The Clyde or the Coliseum and go to the Three Rivers Festival probably in the largest numbers ever. We’ll take our kids to see the Komets on the ice, the Mad Ants on the court and the TinCaps at Parkview Field. We’ll share an ice cream at Zesto’s, a train ride at the Children’s Zoo and take a boat out onto the lakes up north.

When this is over we’ll picnic with friends and family at the McMillen Summer Concert, ride our bikes together on the Rivergreenway and go swimming again at Pine Lake or at the Markle pool. We’ll play golf with our buddies at Foster park and watch the Fireworks over downtown on the Fourth of July. When this is over, we’ll pick up some fresh food at the Barr Street Market, teach our kids about culture at the Art Museum and see a Broadway show at The Embassy Theatre. We’ll hoist a beer at Germanfest, dance at GreekFest and eat ribs and sing the blues at Ribfest at Headwaters Park.

When this is over our kids can go back to school and be with their friends and we can talk to our neighbors closer than six feet away and share stories of this weird, strange time. When this is over we’ll hug and it will mean everything. We’ll be a stronger Fort Wayne together.

But until then, stay home, stop the spread, save lives. When this is over we’ll see each other again.

