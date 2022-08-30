INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – As we transition from summer to fall, the last Free Fishing Day of the year is coming up, Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

Free Fishing Days give Hoosiers the opportunity to fish in public waters around the state without a license or trout/salmon stamp. DNR said Sept. 24 is the last chance to take advantage of the event in 2022.

The date also marks National Hunting & Fishing Day, DNR said, which honors nature lovers who have made a positive impact on fish and wildlife conservation.