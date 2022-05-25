FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After their first flight in 2 years went extremely well, Honor Flight is once again taking veterans to D.C for their 36th annual trip.

85 veterans are heading to D.C this morning to visit the monuments and statues. For some it will be their first trip, but for many others it’s a chance to pay respect to their fallen brothers and sisters who risked and sacrificed their lives for others.

One veteran we talked to says he has been to D.C many times as a citizen, but hasn’t gone alongside other veterans. He told me he is excited for the opportunity to experience this with others, but knows it is a bittersweet moment.

“It’s an important trip. We see the memorials built in their honor. It’s quite a tribute. It’s a small token of our appreciation for their service of our country. Cathy Berkshire, President of Honor Flight

Their flight will leave Wednesday May 25th at 7:30 am and arrive in Washington D.C. around 10 am. They will have a full day ahead on sight seeing, seeing memorials, and being with their guardians and other vets. When they arrive back in Fort Wayne, there will not be a welcome home party. If you would like to watch them arrive home, you can watch on their Facebook page.