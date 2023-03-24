FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- On Friday, students and community members has their chance to take part in the Fort Wayne Police Department procedural justice training. Participants experienced the high stress and split decision making police officers have to make.

Training officers portrayed the civilians in these scenarios including being a homeless person and a suspicious person. Here students had the chance to volunteer and test their skills. Many of the participants were shocked at how difficult the job really is and gives them a new perspective on officers.

“When they first asked me to come here my first answer was no so I came, just to see what it was like I had a good time,” said Harold Mack, a Wayne High School student.

The students that WANE 15 spoke with said they weren’t interested in being a police officer after today, but they have an appreciation for the officers in the city.