FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With Halloween right around the corner, people will be snuggling up on the couch to watch their favorite scary movie, and is there anyone who is more synonymous with the horror genre than Stephen King?

King, also known as “The King of Horror,” was born in 1947 in Bangor, Maine. While he is primarily an author, adaptations of his work to the big and little screen are just as, if not more popular than his literary works. So much so that the adaptation of King’s 1982 novella, “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption,” the story’s film adaptation, The Shawshank Redemption, has since gone on to become IMDb’s favorite film of all time.

Dish Network recently conducted a study looking at Google search trends in each state to determine which Stephen King horror/thriller movie was their favorite.

We gathered the top 15 horror and thriller movies by Stephen King, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes. The Tomatometer score represents the percentage of professional critic reviews that are positive for a given television show or film. Once we had our top 15 movies gathered, we used Google Trends to compare the search volume of the Top 15 Stephen King movies per state over time. Dish Network study

It turns out Hoosiers enjoy a good ending, as the top film for Indiana was IT: Chapter Two. Indiana joined the majority of states in its selection, as IT: Chapter Two was the favorite of a dozen states.

Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio all joined the second most popular with the first part of the “It” franchise.

Other films listed were Misery, The Mist, 1408, Cat’s Eye, The Dead Zone, Carrie, The Shining, Doctor Sleep, Creepshow, and Christine. To see the full results of the study, click here.

WOWK’s Isaac Taylor contributed to this report.