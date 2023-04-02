INDIANA (WTWO) – Movies that came out in the 2000s brought new technology, perspectives, and experiences to the big screen, but which 2000s movie are Indianans searching for the most?

According to a study by USDirect, an authorized DirecTV dealer, “Iron Man” is the 2000s-era movie that folks from the Hoosier searched for the most.

To determine the answer, USDirect put together a list of the 100 most popular 2000s movies using data from Marie Claire, Rotten Tomatoes, and IMDb. Next, they used Semrush — a keyword research program — to find each film’s search volume, picking out the top 12.

Those 12 movies included:

“American Psycho”

“Transformers”

“Iron Man”

“Shrek”

“Twilight”

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

“Star Trek”

“Superbad”

“Avatar”

“Mean Girls”

“Legally Blonde”

“Spider-Man”

Analysts then used Google Trends to learn which of those 12 movies was most-Googled in the past 12 months for each state.

Indiana shares “Iron Man” as the most-Googled 2000s movie with Nebraska, Kansas, Virginia, South Carolina and Alaska. The movie won over a dozen awards, including the Hollywood Film Award, and set the course for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first movie in the Infinity saga.

The study produced some other noteworthy findings. One is that “American Psycho,” a satirical thriller released in 2000, is the most-searched 2000s film in 14 states (including New York, where the events of the movie take place).

“Transformers” earned the title of most-Googled in 12 states — the second-highest amount — followed by “Iron Man,” which was the top-searched in six states.

“Shrek” and “Twilight” were the favorite search in four states each. But the study noted “Shrek” had the highest Metacritic score on the list at 84/100. Meanwhile, “Twilight” had the lowest score at 56/100.

Additionally, “Iron Man” tied with “Shrek” and “Avatar” for the second-highest IMDB score on the list, at 7.9/10. While Box Office Mojo shows “Avatar” is still the highest-grossing film of all time, Florida is the only state that googled the film more than any other 2000s movie.