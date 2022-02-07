What a Hoot! 100 year old WWII veteran is Positively Fort Wayne!

As 100 year-old World War II veteran Starkey Ganster Hoot scrolls through the pages of his autobiography “Chasing Toledo”, there are still chapters to write. The book, which he passes out to friends and family is being renovated right now. He says within a month it will be all new.

Starkey was born in Indianapolis on December 23rd, 1921, but says his family was always on the move. He attended ten different schools in five different cities by the time he was in eighth grade. “I was always the new kid.” The new kid grew up quick with a love of cars. “I got my driver’s license in Detroit when I was 14,” he says with a smile, “That was 86 years ago!”

Starkey enlisted in the Army ahead of the draft for World War II. He chose the Air Force and was stationed in Burtonwood, England. He was a hydraulic specialist. “We did all the attaching of the long distance fuel tanks for every Thunderbolt in the E.T.O. It was quite the operation.”

It was during his down time that Starkey learned he had a hidden talent. He was bored so he started sketching his buddies. “They loved ’em, so I started charging them!” he says with a huge laugh. He charged a pound, or about four bucks for the sketches which were amazingly lifelike. Before long, the officers took note and wanted their own portraits. Starkey laughs louder when he says, “I charged 12-bucks for those!”

Those sketches changed his life. After the war was over, they helped him get into the Cleveland School of Art. His talent was quickly noticed and his talents were quickly noticed by Ford Motor Company who came to the school looking for artists who could draw cars. They chose four students, including Starkey, and hired them on the spot. The “kid” was finally in the car business!

The job with Ford changed his life, but nothing changed it more than a trip to Saugatuck, Michigan in the summer of 1950. It was the Fourth of July and the Lake Michigan beach town was hopping. Starkey says he “managed to get a date that night, and it only lasted 69 years!” Starkey and Maxine met that day and were married the next April. The couple enjoyed a wild ride, raising three wonderful children as Starkey bounced around from Ford, to Hudson Motors, Chrysler, and eventually a move to Fort Wayne in 1970 to work for International Harvester. The auto industry taught him some valuable lessons. “I always bounced back. I didn’t cry about the setbacks. You’ve got to be capable of loving what you’re doing and fight for it. It will help your career.”

After 69 beautiful years of marriage, Maxine passed away in 2020. Starkey says her lasting love helps him carry on. “One attribute you have to have is love. It sounds sort of corny, but without love it’s rough. I’m suffering from that, but I love everybody now. If people love me, I love them back ten times!” Starkey is getting plenty of love these days at StoryPoint Senior Living on Union Chapel Road. The facility held a big party to celebrate his 100th birthday in December.

Starkey is still very active sketching and keeping up with family. He became a great grandfather for the first time a few weeks ago. He just got his driver’s license renewed. He was still driving dealer cars from city to city until he was 95, but finally gave that up when it became too hard to get in and out of the vehicles. Starkey has seen it all in his life. He even saw Babe Ruth hit a home run when his dad took him to a game in Cleveland as a boy.

Starkey Ganster Hoot loves life and is POSITIVELY FORT WAYNE!