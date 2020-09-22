Western Ohio leading new COVID-19 case count, Gov. DeWine responds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced updates to Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 after an increase in new cases on the western side of the state.

Currently, there are 145,850 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 4,635 confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths. Western counties are currently leading the state in the number of new cases.

Demographic Dashboard

Governor DeWine unveiled a new case demographics dashboard on state’s website: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The new dashboard gives residents access to COVID-19 case data by race or ethnicity, the release said. The data can be broken down by age and county as well as compared to the overall Ohio population.

“Improving data collection and reporting, as well as creating a publicly-available dashboard, were recommendations from the COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force,” Governor DeWine said. “This dashboard will help better track health inequities and disparities, and we believe this data will also help put critical decisions into context for policymakers.”

Contact Tracing

Gov. DeWine encourages Ohioans to answer the call if contacted by a contact tracer, the release said.

Contact tracing has been shown to slow the spread of COVID-19 by notifying individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. This allows people to monitor their health for signs and symptoms, helps those who may have been exposed to get tested and more.

Personal identity will not be disclosed by contact tracers, however, those who test positive are asked to notify those they’ve been in contact with so they can respond to contract tracers and begin to isolate, the release said.

Face Mask Donation

Lt. Governor Husted announced that Ford is donating two million medical grade face masks to the state of Ohio for healthcare providers, first responders, underserved populations and senior living communities. The donation is part of the Ford Fund’s commitment of 100 million medical-grade face masks through 2021.

The company is currently manufacturing 2.5 million medical-grade masks a week for its employees and at-risk communities. The number of mask-making machines is expected to increase by mid- to late-October to produce more masks to meet the company’s goal, the release said.

Ohio’s Department of Administrative Services and Development Services Agency announced a partnership with JobsOhio to work with the Ford Government Relations Team, as well as many others, to secure lifesaving personal protective equipment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.